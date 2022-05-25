Sevens

9m ago

Hendrikse ready for unexpected Blitzboks role

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Jordan Hendrikse. (Photo by Gruffydd Thomas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images)
Jordan Hendrikse is buzzing at the chance to play for the Blitzboks this coming weekend at the London Sevens.

He admitted, however, that receiving his callup from Blitzbok coach Neil Powell was unexpected.

“I last played Sevens at school, so [I] was surprised to get that request from coach Neil. What a great feeling this is, and I am still processing it,” Hendrikse said on Wednesday.

“There are so many emotions, but nervous and excited are definitely two of them,” he said.

The former Junior Bok said although his sights were not necessarily set on the Blitzboks jersey, the honour was massive, and that it would be a huge moment for him to represent his country.

“I already experienced the bond the guys have as a team and it is clear they are a family, so being part of this is incredibly special for me.

“The goal and aspirations were always to play for my country and to wear the green and gold in rugby, so this is massive for me.

“I was already getting ready to travel back to South Africa when the call came, so my mind shift changed quickly. I am always up for a challenge and I’m looking forward to this weekend with some nervous anticipation.”

The Blitzboks are currently second on the World Seven Series log behind Argentina who are drawn in the same pool as them along with Ireland and Kenya. 

The Blitzboks schedule for Saturday, 28 May

10:54: Argentina

13:22: Ireland

17:08 Kenya


