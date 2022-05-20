Sevens

Ill-disciplined Blitzboks suffer historic loss to Ireland at France Sevens

Herman Mostert
Zain Davids (Gallo Images)
David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

An ill-disciplined Springbok Sevens side suffered a disappointing loss to Ireland in their opening Pool D encounter at the France Sevens in Toulouse on Friday.

MATCH CENTRE | France Sevens

The Irish won 21-12 to record their first-ever win over the Blitzboks in World Rugby Sevens Series history.

The Blitzboks dominated the early exchanges and scored a try through Mfundo Ndhlovu. Ronald Brown converted to give SA a 7-0 advantage.

The South Africans, though, continued to concede silly penalties, and a big turning point came just before half-time when Zain Davids received a yellow card for a cynical tap-down. Ireland cashed in on their numerical advantage as the impressive Terry Kennedy rounded off to level matters (7-7).

Ireland took the lead shortly after the break when speedster Jack Kelly sprinted through for a long-range try.

Billy Dardis' conversion gave Ireland a 14-7 lead with five minutes remaining.

The Blitzboks hit back immediately through a fine try by skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi, but Brown failed to convert as Ireland led 14-12 with four minutes remaining.

Ill-discipline continued to plague the Blitzboks as they conceded more penalties to hand Ireland the initiative. Kennedy raced in for his second try a couple of minutes later, before Dardis' conversion made the score 21-12 with less then two minutes remaining.

The Blitzboks tried to resurrect matters but ran out of time as Ireland recorded a famous victory.

In their second Pool D match, South Africa will face Spain later on Friday (18:28). On Saturday, they will tackle Samoa in their final pool match (12:22).

Scorers:

SA 12 (7)

Tries: Mfundo Ndhlovu, Siviwe Soyizwapi

Conversion: Ronald Brown

Ireland 21 (7)

Tries: Terry Kennedy (2), Jack Kelly

Conversions: Billy Dardis (3)

