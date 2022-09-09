'It's electric out there' - Blitzboks captain revels in deafening Cape Town atmosphere

The Blitzboks marched to the quarter-finals of the Rugby Sevens World Cup in front of a lively Cape Town crowd on Friday evening, beating Chile 32-5.

By the time the home sides (the Springbok Women's team played before their male counterparts) took to the field, the stadium had built a healthy crowd which urged both sides equally.

The women's team went down 29-0 to France, however, the men's team got the business done in a game they were always expected to win after Chile shocked Germany 15-12 earlier in the day to earn their spot against the home side.

Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi did not start the match, and would have heard, without interruption, the cheering crowd.

"Coming out at the Cape Town Stadium and having the Sevens back in town is always a great atmosphere," Soyizwapi reflected after the match.

"We're really grateful, and we want to say thank you to our supporters and fans who always come out and never disappoint to support this team. It was a really great atmosphere; it's electric out there and it's great energy to feed off of," he said.

DAY 1 RECAP | QFs confirmed as packed weekend Cape Town Stadium expected at Sevens World Cup

The Blitzboks will now have to wait for what will feel like an eternity before they play their next game against Ireland on Saturday (22:33).

Soyizwapi and co were dexterous in how they scored their tries on the evening, with crosskicks and grubbers all part of the ensemble.

"The team is always chasing perfection in the processes that we have laid out for ourselves and effort is what we look to from each player... it's all part of the things we train in Stellenbosch and we look to perfect with each game and luckily, it came off today."

The action continues on Saturday, with the first game getting underway at 08:15.



