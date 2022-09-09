Sevens

1h ago

add bookmark

'It's electric out there' - Blitzboks captain revels in deafening Cape Town atmosphere

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fans at the Cape Town Stadium during the Rugby Sevens World Cup. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Fans at the Cape Town Stadium during the Rugby Sevens World Cup. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The Blitzboks marched to the quarter-finals of the Rugby Sevens World Cup in front of a lively Cape Town crowd on Friday evening, beating Chile 32-5.

By the time the home sides (the Springbok Women's team played before their male counterparts) took to the field, the stadium had built a healthy crowd which urged both sides equally.

The women's team went down 29-0 to France, however, the men's team got the business done in a game they were always expected to win after Chile shocked Germany 15-12 earlier in the day to earn their spot against the home side.

Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi did not start the match, and would have heard, without interruption, the cheering crowd.

"Coming out at the Cape Town Stadium and having the Sevens back in town is always a great atmosphere," Soyizwapi reflected after the match.

"We're really grateful, and we want to say thank you to our supporters and fans who always come out and never disappoint to support this team. It was a really great atmosphere; it's electric out there and it's great energy to feed off of," he said.

DAY 1 RECAP | QFs confirmed as packed weekend Cape Town Stadium expected at Sevens World Cup

The Blitzboks will now have to wait for what will feel like an eternity before they play their next game against Ireland on Saturday (22:33).

Soyizwapi and co were dexterous in how they scored their tries on the evening, with crosskicks and grubbers all part of the ensemble.

"The team is always chasing perfection in the processes that we have laid out for ourselves and effort is what we look to from each player... it's all part of the things we train in Stellenbosch and we look to perfect with each game and luckily, it came off today."

The action continues on Saturday, with the first game getting underway at 08:15.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokscape townsevens world cuprugby
loading... Live
England 0
South Africa 0/0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5625 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode...

08 Sep

Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today
HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First...

08 Sep

HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G...

08 Sep

Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G Features Powerful Capabilities in Super-luxurious Design
Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars

8h ago

Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars
Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector...

07 Sep

Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector growth
Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour

01 Sep

Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo