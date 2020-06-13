Sevens

Kenya's former Stormers coach quits role over virus uncertainty

Paul Feeney (Gallo Images)
Paul Feeney (Gallo Images)

New Zealander Paul Feeney has quit his role as Kenya's technical director, citing uncertainty over the coronavirus situation and the need to be with his family, the country's rugby union said in a statement on Friday.

Feeney, a former Fiji Sevens and Stormers coach took over the job last September, and also led the sevens team to qualify for the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"It is unfortunate that Feeney has been unable to complete the ongoing sevens world series due to the Covid-19 pandemic", the Kenya Rugby Union said in the statement.

The process of finding a replacement is underway.

In March, World Rugby postponed all the remaining tournaments in the HSBC sevens world series due to the illness outbreak.

