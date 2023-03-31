Late drama as Blitzboks sneak win over Ireland in driving Hong Kong rain

The Springbok Sevens side opened their Hong Kong Sevens campaign with a 14-7 win over Ireland.

A late try by Zain Davids proved the difference in treacherous conditions.

South Africa will face New Zealand and Kenya on Saturday.

The Blitzboks held on for a 14-7 win over Ireland in their Pool D opener at the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday.



It was a tightly contested encounter played in treacherous conditions, but Zain Davids' late try gave the South Africans a vital victory.

With the scores deadlocked at 7-7 and time running out, South Africa's concerted pressure deep in Irish territory paid off when Davids broke through to score in the corner.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, Ricardo Duarttee slotted the conversion from the corner to make the score 14-7 in SA's favour.

There was time left for a restart though, as Ireland launched an attack from deep. They surged into the South African 22m area where they camped for close to three minutes in added time.

But resolute defence kept them at bay as the Blitzboks started their campaign on a high note, avenging the 14-5 defeat they suffered to Ireland in Los Angeles.

A late try by Davids, a brilliant conversion by Duartee and excellent defence at the death see the #Blitzboks start @OfficialHK7s with a 14-7 win over Ireland. Well done gents! ??#BlitzIgnite — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 31, 2023

Earlier, SA opened the scoring through a try by Mfundo Ndhlovu midway through the first half. Ireland responded soon afterwards when Matthew McDonald dotted down.

The teams went into half-time level at 7-7, but South Africa came out bossing most of the second stanza.

The wet conditions made matters tricky, but the Blitzboks did enough to deserve their victory.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks tackle New Zealand (05:04 SA time) and Kenya (09:25) to conclude pool play.

Scorers:

SA 14 (7)

Tries: Mfundo Ndhlovu, Zain Davids

Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee (2)

Ireland 7 (7)

Try: Matthew McDonald

Conversion: Mark Roche



