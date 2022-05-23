Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse to join Blitzboks for London Sevens

After a disappointing display in France this past weekend, the Blitzboks have called up three players to join the squad for this week's London Sevens.

The Blitzboks didn't make the Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013 after two losses in their pool matches at the Toulouse Sevens, including a historic first defeat to Ireland.

They certainly weren't helped with a number of injuries, and on Monday, it was announced that Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse would link up with the squad in what will be his Sevens debut.

The former Junior Springbok player is one of three replacements called up for the penultimate tournament in the World Rugby Sevens Series, along with Angelo Davids and Sako Makata.

They will replace JC Pretorius, Tiaan Pretorius and Dalvon Blood, who return home due to injury.

Makata last played in Singapore in early April, but picked up a rib injury and was not considered for the trip to France, while Davids will play in the 2022 World Series for the first time, having last played for the Blitzboks in Vancouver in 2021, where he was named in the tournament's Dream Team.

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell said Hendrikse has been on their radar for a while now.

"We are really thin on the ground with flyhalves, with Justin Geduld, Selvyn Davids and Lubabalo Dobela unavailable, and we are grateful to the Lions for releasing him," said Powell.

"Sako also just missed out on travelling to France, while Angelo was due to return to the Blitzboks before the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens."

The Blitzboks are currently second on the World Series log, with Argentina having overtaken them following their poor showing in France. For the London Sevens, they've received a tough draw and will play in Pool B along with Argentina, Ireland and Kenya.