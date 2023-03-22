1h ago

Madrid to host revamped World Rugby Sevens finale

Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Madrid's Metropolitano stadium will host a revamped World Rugby Sevens Series grand final from next season, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday.

READ | Blitzboks face tough time in post-Powell era: 'They need to dig deeper'

The Spanish capital will welcome the competition's showpiece event after six other legs during the campaign.

The home of football club Atletico Madrid has already played host to 15-a-side rugby with more than 40 000 people watching Spain play a Classic All Blacks outfit in May.

In August, Los Leones will meet Argentina in the ground with a capacity of 68 000 in the Pumas' final game before the Rugby World Cup.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Madrid, one of the world's great cities, to the World Rugby Sevens Series from 2023-24," World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont said.

At the Metropolitano, the eight top teams in the series will compete for the overall title with the agreement in place with Madrid until 2026.

The remaining four sides will play the top four countries in the second-tier Challenger Series in a relegation play-off.

In this men's season, there are 11 legs with 15 core teams and the last event of the campaign is at London's Twickenham.

With the restructuring, men's and women's sides will be paid the same amount for featuring in the series.

The new season, which will include the Paris Olympic Games, begins in December 2023, with the full list of host cities announced in June.


