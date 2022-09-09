PICTURES | Fans wash Cape Town Stadium in colour as Sevens World Cup kicks off

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans during the Round of 16 match between England and Spain on day 1 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at DHL Stadium on September 09, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
The Sevens World Cup weekend at Cape Town Stadium is underway, with fans streaming through the gates on Friday.
The morning session was played in front of a small audience, but as the day progressed, the stands at the iconic venue started filling up and a roaring crowd is expected to watch the Blitzboks take on Chile in their last 16 clash at 19:03.
Below, we look at some of those who sidestepped work or studies on Friday to show their support for the competing 40 nations in Cape Town.
All images are from Gallo.
Fan shots at World Cup Sevens (Gallo)
Fan shots at World Cup Sevens (Gallo)
Fan shots at World Cup Sevens (Gallo)
Fan shots at World Cup Sevens (Gallo)
Fan shots at World Cup Sevens (Gallo)
Fan shots at World Cup Sevens (Gallo)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans during the Round of 16 match between England and Spain on day 1 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at DHL Stadium on September 09, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.