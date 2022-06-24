Pienaar: Hosting Rugby World Cup Sevens a momentous occasion for SA

Friday is exactly 27 years to the day the Springboks won the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The country will again host a global showpiece later this year when the Rugby World Cup Sevens is played in Cape Town.

1995 Bok captain Francois Pienaar says it will be a "momentous occasion".

Friday (24 June) marks 27 years since Francois Pienaar led the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory by beating the All Blacks 15-12 in the final at Ellis Park.

In 77 days' time, South Africa will host a second global rugby showpiece when the Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off in Cape Town.

From 9 to 11 September, the 40 best men's and women's rugby sevens teams will be in action at Cape Town Stadium.

New Zealand will defend both the men's and women's titles they won in San Francisco in 2018, and they will be joined by the Blitzboks and Springbok Women's Sevens team, as well as 22 other men's and 14 other women’s teams.

Pienaar, nowadays a Cape Town resident, said in a statement he was excited about the prospect of South Africa hosting another World Cup.



"It's the first Rugby World Cup we will host since 1995 and I for one can't wait to support the Blitzboks and Springbok Women's Sevens teams in Cape Town in September," said Pienaar.

"The Rugby World Cup Sevens will be a momentous occasion when the eyes of the rugby world will be on South Africa.

"I would like to wish all the teams - but especially our two sides in Green and Gold - all the best for the tournament, when we will yet again show the world what a wonderful country we live in, and what can be achieved when we stand together as South Africans."

2??7?? years ago, something big happened in South Africa

7??7?? days from today, we've got another RWC kicking off

??? "We will yet again show the world what a wonderful country we live in"

?? More here: https://t.co/alBLn0HpGw#TheWordIsComingToCapeTown #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/YsqeUkeO8I — Springboks (@Springboks) June 24, 2022

The top eight men's teams and top four women’s teams from the RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco, USA, have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022, as well as the Springbok Women's Sevens team, as host nation.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, England, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, USA, France, and Scotland. Amongst the women's teams, South Africa will join defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA in Cape Town.

Apart from the pre-qualified sides, other teams that have qualified include African sides Madagascar (women), Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya (men), the Canadian men and women’s teams, as well as men’s teams from Australia, Samoa, Tonga, Jamaica, Hong Kong, South Korea, Uruguay and Chile, and women’s teams from Fiji, Japan, China, Brazil and Colombia.

Ticket info: Tickets for the opening day (Friday 9 September) - as well as very limited tickets for the other two days - are still available from Ticketmaster, while information on suites and hospitality packages are available via email at hospitality@sarugbyevents.co.za. Hospitality packages start at R3 795 for a one-day experience and include full day catering, private bars, exclusive viewing suites, hostess service and gifts. Details of tour and travel packages through SA Rugby Travel can be found by clicking here, or visiting www.sarugbytravel.com. Supporters wishing to receive updated information directly to their inbox can sign up for the Rugby World Cup Sevens Newsletter at www.rwcsevens.com/signup.



