Pressure and privilege will meet when Blitzboks get Sevens World Cup campaign going

The Blitzboks and Springbok Women's Sevens teams are gearing up to host the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town this weekend.

Two players who will be looking to make an immediate impact in their debut World Cup will be Sakoyisa Makata and Angelo Davids.

Makata accepts that there will be pressure on them, while Davids knows the team will find their enjoyment factor again.

Springbok Sevens duo Sako Makata and Angelo Davids have kept the message simple ahead of the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town this weekend.

For 23-year-old Makata, pressure will meet privilege in the battle at the Cape Town Stadium. For Davids, it's about enjoying the occasion.

The Blitzboks and the Springbok Women's Sevens teams are bona fide hosts for the glittering tournament which started in 1993.

40 participating teams are fine-tuning their preparations for the tournament, which is a knockout stage from the first game.

The Springbok Sevens are automatically in the round of 16 and will play either Germany or Chile at 19:03 on Friday. The Springbok Women's Sevens kick off their campaign against France at 18:35 in Friday's evening session.

The tournament's first game gets underway at 08:45 on Friday.