Sevens

1h ago

add bookmark

Questions around RWC Sevens format will receive governing body's attention: 'It's not fixed'

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
RWC Sevens winners, Australia women and Fiji men. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
RWC Sevens winners, Australia women and Fiji men. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

"I've been here since 12pm, and the Springbok [Sevens] only play at 22:33," quipped one spectator as he guzzled the remaining bits of his beer, in a direct jab at the Rugby World Cup Sevens format. 

Said format is both cumbersome and brutal in that both men's and women's teams play a straight knockout.

The winner takes all elimination format was first introduced at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, but, as the days of play proved to be long, many a spectator's ire was raised, but that isn't to say spectators didn't show up.

According to organisers, some 150 000 people were expected to turn up at the Cape Town Stadium over the three days - a record-breaking in terms of a Rugby World Cup Sevens.

When the general sentiment of the tournament was put to World Rugby's top brass, they responded positively, saying their inquest of the tournament will provide them an opportunity to look into the matter.

"This event is unique given the number of teams (40 in total) and we'll look at the feedback we get from players and spectators, but certainly, it's not fixed in stone for the future," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin replied.

He didn't stop there: 

We believe - and I think the fans believe - having the men and women play together is a unique part of our Sevens tournaments. We’re looking to future formats that combine both ... that have gender parity where possible, but we need to make sure it works for teams and spectators, so if this is not working as well as it could, we’ll have to look at that.

Gilpin, of course, pointed to the number of spectators turning in through the turnstiles to highlight the fact that it's probably not the storm in a teacup that members of the media were making it out to be, but that people's reservations were duly noted.

"Given the numbers we've seen over the weekend, there's clearly an appetite for this. It's been a successful, vibrant event. It provides something different."

World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont was also singing from the same hymn sheet.

"We continually look at the format of every tournament and we have a debrief and look at what we can do better and make it better for the players," the leader said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world rugbyrwc sevenscape townsevensrugby
loading... Live
England 158/10 & 97/0
South Africa 118/10 & 169/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5668 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode...

08 Sep

Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today
HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First...

08 Sep

HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G...

08 Sep

Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G Features Powerful Capabilities in Super-luxurious Design
Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars

09 Sep

Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars
Winning combos: 7 appetisers to pair with rum

1h ago

Winning combos: 7 appetisers to pair with rum
Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector...

07 Sep

Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector growth
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo