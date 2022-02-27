Rugby World Cup Sevens tickets to go on sale from Monday

Tickets for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town will go on sale on Monday, 28 February, at 09:00 SA time.

Vaccinated fans will be allowed to purchase tickets for September's tournament, with prices ranging from R150 to R1 750.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says they'll be planning something special as Cape Town Stadium hosts their first Sevens event in two years.

SA Rugby announced that tickets for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 hosted in Cape Town from 9-11 September would go on sale Monday, 28 February at 09:00 SA time.

The tickets will be exclusively available and can only be purchased online through the official ticket agency (Ticketmaster) by visiting the RWC Sevens website.

Prices range from R150 to R1 750 for the three-day spectacular set at the iconic Cape Town Stadium.

The health and safety of athletes and fans are of the highest priority, with all attendees needing to "be vaccinated to gain entry".

"It has been a long, dark winter for the Sevens in South Africa, but this marks our bursting back into the light," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

"It will be 995 days since Cape Town last hosted a Sevens event when the Rugby World Cup kicks off, and we can't wait.

"We are planning for a packed stadium with more teams, more action and more at stake than ever before for a Cape Town event."

Roux added that in the unlikely event of the Rugby World Cup taking place without spectators, a full refund would be made to purchasers.

The global vaccine roll-out has allowed the return of capacity crowds worldwide, and the expectation was that South Africa would follow suit before the September event.

"We're envious of sports events around the world, which have seen the return to full capacity stadia and are very much looking forward to enjoying that experience in Cape Town once again," he said.

Cape Town will host its first Sevens event since December 2019, which saw New Zealand's men and women achieve the double.



The last two editions of the Cape Town Sevens have been postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic, with SA Rugby planning something special.

"This is the first senior World Cup to be held in South Africa for 27 years, and we're going to make the most of it," he said.

"The rugby world will be coming to Cape Town with teams that have never appeared in this country in any format, and we're planning to make this a very special occasion."

Roux warned rugby fans to beware of unofficial ticketing agencies, travel companies and websites purporting to have tickets and packages available to the event.

The only outlet to secure tickets without any risk was the official Ticketmaster website via www.rwcsevens.com.