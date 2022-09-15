1h ago

add bookmark

Sandile Ngcobo ascends to SA Sevens head coach gig: Standard of perfection will remain

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA Sevens head coach Sandile Ngcobo. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
SA Sevens head coach Sandile Ngcobo. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
  • Sandile Ngcobo was on Thursday announced as the new SA Sevens coach, ascending from his role at the Sevens Academy.
  • He will be assisted by former Blitzboks captain Philip Snyman.
  • Ngcobo and his new right-hand man said the level of perfection that Blitzboks seek will be uppermost in their thinking.

SA Sevens Academy authority Sandile Ngcobo has made it clear that the standard of perfection instilled by his predecessor will be uppermost in his way of coaching as he prepares for his new role as Blitzboks coach.

On Thursday, Ngcobo was unveiled by SA Rugby as the man to take over from Neil Powell. His right-hand man is former captain Philip Snyman.

Ngcobo, part of the Sevens setup since 2015, has been part of the system which has been training and preparing players on his watch for elevation into the Blitzboks system, together with high-performance manager Marius Schoeman.

Sport24 revealed on Wednesday that other names that were in the mix for the position included Powell's assistant coach Renfred Dazel, as well as Women's Sevens head coach Paul Delport, both established former Sevens internationals.

"It's a privilege and honour to be trusted with leading our country and our system," Ngcobo told reporters on Thursday.

"I would like to thank Saru and Marius Schoeman for backing us (and Philip) with leading the team. It means a lot."

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sandile Ng
Sandile Ngcobo, Mark Alexander and Philip Snyman. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Ngcobo takes over at a time when the Blitzboks have struggled for any measure of consistency. Their World Cup performance just last weekend could only see them finish seventh

His first outing on the Sevens World Series circuit will be in November when the Hong Kong Sevens take place.

"The first thing is to make sure our cornerstone is our academy and make sure they are at a certain level to make sure the Sevens coaches have a bigger pool for selection to ensure whoever makes the step-up is ready and continues with the standard," Ngcobo continued.

"There's a standard of how we do things and level and that’s perfection. The result takes care of itself once the processes are functioning."

Ngcobo retired from playing rugby aged just 22 after a series of injuries curtailed his career. He is also a winner of two World Series titles in a row with the Springbok Sevens team.

Asked whether he felt this was the right time, the Alexandra-born 33-year-old offered:

People who trust us into leading, they know it was the right time purely based on results we’ve been giving the Sevens as Academy coach.

Ngcobo's replies gave the frank impression that a lot of emphasis and reliance will be placed on how the Academy system continues to be a feeder for all things good in the Blitzboks set-up.

"If we can scout the right players, that guarantees another five to six years of success."

Snyman, who will be coaching some of his former colleagues said it's something to be used to everyone's advantage. He acknowledged a change in dynamics, but said as coaches they would have to win the players' trust.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said although there is no "time frame" on how long the coaches have on their contracts, evaluations will be king.

"We will evaluate them as they go along and assist them as individuals," he said.

"There is no time frame on them. When you have continuity and it works, then there’s no point changing."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokssa rugbysandile ngcoborugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5771 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Pick your learning pace with Impaq

14 Sep

Pick your learning pace with Impaq
Fame and Fortuner

14 Sep

Fame and Fortuner
Rawson Developers launches sensational Sea Point apartments from R1,49mil

14 Sep

Rawson Developers launches sensational Sea Point apartments from R1,49mil
Festival to inspire a more human-centric, reimagined world

13 Sep

Festival to inspire a more human-centric, reimagined world
Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode...

08 Sep

Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today
HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First...

08 Sep

HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo