Sandile Ngcobo succeeds Neil Powell as Blitzboks' head coach

SA Rugby have appointed Sandile Ngcobo as the new head coach of the Blitzboks for the 2022/23 season.

He replaces Neil Powell who will formally leave SA Rugby's employment this week to join up with the Sharks, where he was appointed as director of rugby earlier this season.

Ngcobo, who currently heads up the SA Rugby Sevens Academy and assisted Paul Delport with the Springbok Women's Sevens at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens in recent months - will take over the reins as Blitzboks head coach this week.

Meanwhile, Philip Snyman, who guided Germany to their first Rugby World Cup Sevens qualification, will become Ngcobo's assistant coach.

Both coaches bring years of experience as players. Ngcobo and Snyman were part of the squad that won consecutive World Series titles in 2017 and 2018, with Snyman captaining the Blitzboks in both seasons. The duo then retired from the game and moved into coaching immediately.

Ngcobo was humbled by the opportunity to coach the Blitzboks and insists he'll spring into action straight away.

"I cannot give enough gratitude for the confidence that has been put into me and our team to take up the baton," said Ngcobo.

"The Blitzboks are indeed very close to the heart for all involved and our jobs will be to protect and grow the values of the badge and the brand. The work starts immediately as we have a warm-up tournament next weekend, so there is no time to sit idly and ponder."

The Blitzboks' will take part in the opening tournament of the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong on the weekend of 4-6 November.

Ngcobo said he will sit with the rest of the management to clarify roles and responsibilities.

"I am not planning to make any drastic changes; we know what works. The first challenge will be to look at the squad available and to start preparations for our first World Series tournament, which will be in Hong Kong early in November."

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the coaching staff and wished them well for the future.

"They have huge boots to fill, we all know that, but there are still a lot of intellectual property and experience left in the management structure of the Springbok Sevens set-up, so we do not foresee any lowering of standards or performances from the squad," said Alexander.

"There will be growing pains as some experienced players also move on, but the core values of the squad and management will remain strong."

SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, said Ngcobo's elevation was important as it shows that the coaching pathways are sound: "To have esteemed former players swopping roles to coach the team they served for so long, is testimony of the great culture that was created over the years.

"We have seen what the Blitzboks are capable of - they have been one of the top three sides in the world consistently over the last decade or so. That did not happen by chance, as their success was built over a long period at their base at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

"Both coaches were part of the well-respected Blitzboks culture and are driven by that. They will certainly make sure the values of the system will continue to grow with the next generation of players."







