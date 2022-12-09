1h ago

add bookmark

Small tweaks for Blitzboks as they go for a double

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Sandile Ngcobo
Sandile Ngcobo
Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

After their win in Dubai last weekend, the Blitzboks will be looking to add the Cape Town Sevens title as the tournament gets under way on Friday. 

However, home pressure adds a different dimension, with the Blitzboks not having won in South Africa since 2015.  

READ | Adonis set for Blitzboks playmaking role at Cape Town Sevens

While self-belief from the Dubai win may have received a boost, head coach Sandile Ngcobo believes the reset button is equally important. 

Ngcobo secured a first tournament win in only his second outing in his new role following the departure of Neil Powell, but he believes a fresh approach is needed for the weekend.  

"The change from a two-day tournament to three days means you have to adapt slightly in your approach, especially from a strength and conditioning perspective," said Ngcobo.

"The workload needs to be adjusted to make sure players are fresh, and because we have longer match days and the time between matches differs, meaning the mental aspect is also a bit different," said Ngcobo. 

"We're playing Canada on day one who are a young team full of energy. They always rock up against us. I think we last played them at the Commonwealth Games, and it was a tough game. That's exactly the type of game we want. We need our guys to work hard and get into the tournament." 

The match starts at 20:03, which means the Blitzboks will have a slow start to the day. 

"We'll start with a few activations early in the day to make sure the bodies are awake and then go into the traditional jersey presentation where we just remind ourselves what the jersey and badge means to the system. Once that is done, we'll start focusing on the game itself. Then Canada will be on our mind," said Ngcobo. 

The usual distractions that come with a home tournament will again be a factor, but the coach says that is something the squad wants to manage better. 

"As a group, we want to stay focused on rugby for as long as possible, but the players have families and friends in the stands, and there are longer periods between games, so it's a challenge to stay in that zone. But we are here to win a tournament, so once we are in battle mode, we'll stay in that moment for as long as possible." 

The South Africans head Pool A, with France, Fiji and Canada. 

Cape Town Sevens men's pools:

Pool A: South Africa, France, Fiji, Canada

Pool B: Ireland, Samoa, Uruguay, Japan

Pool C: New Zealand, Argentina, Kenya, Spain

Pool D: USA, Australia, Great Britain, Uganda

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokscape town sevensrugby
loading... Live
South Africa 261/5
Cricket Australia XI 0
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 0
England 67/1
View More
loading... Live
Australia 436/4
West Indies 0
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
20% - 1971 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
80% - 7795 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K

07 Dec

Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo