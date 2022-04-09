Sevens

Springbok Sevens brush Canada aside to get Singapore campaign going

Kamva Somdyala
JC Pretorius on the charge. (Photo by David van der Sandt/Gallo Images)
The Springbok Sevens got their Singapore campaign to a flying start after beating an initially stubborn Canada 31-5 on Saturday.

Tries by JC Pretorius, captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, Darren Adonis and Selvyn Davids secured victory for the team. 

The win means the Blitzboks have won 35 consecutive games without defeat.

Canada were first to touch down for an unconverted try through David Richard, however, once the Blitzboks shifted gears, they proved too strong in their Pool A encounter, leading into half time (12-5) and eventually running away with the game.

They are next in action at 09:40 against Kenya.

Scorers:

Blitzboks

Tries: JC Pretorius (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi, Darren Adonis, Selvyn Davids

Conversions: Ronald Brown, Dewald Human (2)

Canada

Tries: David Richard

Conversions: 

