Stumbling Blitzboks lose top spot on Sevens log after fantastic Fiji dominate in France

Kamva Somdyala
Neil Powell. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Following a weekend to forget from the Blitzboks in France, the South Africans have relinquished top spot on the World Sevens Series standings and now trail Argentina by two points.

The weekend went from bad to worse for Neil Powell's men as they failed to contest a quarter-final for the first time since 2013 - something that moved Powell to assess the weekend as "the worst performance at a tournament in my career".

Fiji were eventual winners at the weekend, with the Blitzboks losing 24-29 to Scotland in their 9th place playoff.

The weekend's result means the South Africans are now second on the log, behind Argentina.

Weekend winners Fiji are in fifth.

Ahead of them in third and fourth, respectively, lie Australia and Ireland.

The rest of the top ten is made up of France, USA, England Spain and Samoa.

For Powell's team, there is time for a quick turnaround with the circuit turning to London this weekend. 

HSBC Sevens Top 10

1. Argentina - 118

2. South Africa - 116

3. Australia - 110

4. Ireland - 88

5. Fiji - 87

6. France - 81

7. USA - 80

8. England - 63

9. Spain - 43

10. Samoa - 41

