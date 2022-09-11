Sevens

50m ago

add bookmark

'There is literally no excuse': Soyizwapi tasked with lifting Blitzboks after World Cup QF blunder

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
Blitzboks skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Blitzboks skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi kept his emotions in check as he reflected on an unexpected quarter-final defeat to Ireland at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

Their opponents Ireland pressured the Blitzboks into multiple errors which took away their ascendency, putting paid to the plan they had in place for the weekend. It resulted in a 24-14 loss for South Africa. 

The 22:33 kick-off time attracted many spectators at the Cape Town Stadium, but as Ireland scored try after try, one could hear a pin drop as the crowd observed in silence an error-strewn showing from the hosts.

For the second game running, Soyizwapi was deployed to the field from the replacement bench, but by the time he stepped onto the field, the damage from Ireland had already been done and the hosts were haemorrhaging at a rate of knots.

After being deadlocked at 7-7 at half-time, Ireland raced to a 19-7 lead on 12 minutes. Two minutes later and it was 24-7.

The always accurate Soyizwapi said their plan was upended by their error rate. 

"The game plan was to do the basics well because it was greasy out there, the ball was wet and it was slippery underfoot so the plan was to play test rugby... play in their half and take control in their half," he said after the game.

"We had good play in their half, but we lost a few lineouts and they played from those mistakes."

The Irish were on the board in the third minute and from there, applied the pressure on a South African team that looked off the mark.

Lineouts were not functioning, passes were not sticking and they did not give the impression they could win the game.

"We never started the way we wanted to and the stage we're playing at (knockout stage), you can’t make as many errors as we did; Ireland capitalised on that and punished us," the SA captain said.

"There is literally no excuse [for the performance]. We're a team that makes no excuses."

The hosts have an engagement with Argentina in the fifth-place playoffs on Sunday (11:02).

"It's all about playing for the badge and representing this crowd and so it's about representing your country well. There's no excuse but to get back up and come back fighting," he said.

Semi-finalists

Women's 

Australia v USA

New Zealand v France

Men's

Australia v Fiji

New Zealand v Ireland

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokssiviwe soyizwapicape townsevens world cup
loading... Live
Australia 45/2
New Zealand 0
View More
loading... Live
England 154/7
South Africa 118/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5637 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4963 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode...

08 Sep

Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today
HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First...

08 Sep

HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G...

08 Sep

Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G Features Powerful Capabilities in Super-luxurious Design
Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars

09 Sep

Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars
Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector...

07 Sep

Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector growth
Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour

01 Sep

Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo