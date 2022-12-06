53m ago

Three Blitzboks crack nod in Dubai Sevens Dream Team

accreditation
Herman Mostert
Ricardo Duarttee (Getty Images)
Three Springbok Sevens players have been named in the Dream Team following last weekend's Dubai Sevens.

Organisers announced the team on Monday, after fans were given the opportunity to vote for their seven best players of the event.

The Blitzboks were crowned champions after they beat Ireland 21-5 in the Cup final. Three South Africans - skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi, Branco du Preez and newbie Ricardo Duarttee - were rewarded for stellar performances by inclusion in the Dream Team.

The Dubai Sevens Dream team is as follows:

Perry Baker (USA), Ricardo Duarttee (SA), Branco du Preez (SA), Harry McNulty (Ireland), Mark Roche (Ireland), Akuila Rokolisoa (NZ), Siviwe "Shakes" Soyizwapi (SA)

The action shifts to Cape Town this week where the Blitzboks will contest a tough Pool A alongside Fiji, France and Canada.


