Toulouse Sevens horror show continues as Blitzboks lose 9th place playoff to Scotland

It was another day of disappointment for the Blitzboks on Sunday as their horror show continued at the Toulouse Sevens where they lost the 9th place playoff match to Scotland.

Neil Powell's chargers went down 24-21 as Scotland outscored them by four tries to three.

South Africa's tries came from Ronald Brown, Muller du Plessis and Impi Visser, while Brown (1) and Branco du Preez (2) added the conversions.

Scotland scored through Jamie Farndale, Jordan Edmunds, Ross McCann and Robbie Ferguson with two tries converted by Kaleem Barreto.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks failed for the first time since 2013 to reach the quarter-finals of a Sevens tournament when losing to Samoa by 19-7.

Head coach Neil Powell's team came into the game needing to win to make the last eight after losing their opening game 21-12 to Ireland and then beating Spain in Friday's matches.

The Blitzboks remain top of the Sevens World Series table on 111 points with two rounds of this year's series remaining.



