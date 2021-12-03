Sevens

Unbeaten Blitzboks down Great Britain, set to face Kenya in Cup quarter-final

Compiled by Lynn Butler
The Blitzboks remain unbeaten in Dubai after defeating Great Britain in their Pool A encounter at the Sevens Stadium on Friday.

South Africa won 21-7, after leading 14-7 at half-time.

As it happened | Dubai Sevens - 2nd leg

The South Africans ran three tries through Zain Davids, Shilton van Wyk and Ronald Brown with Branco Du Preez and Brown adding the conversions.

Meanwhile, the British replied with a sole try through Alex Davis with Robbie Fergusson converting the try.

The win sees the Springboks Sevens win their 20th consecutive World Rugby Sevens Series match.

Earlier on Friday, the Blitzboks cruised to victories in their Pool A games over Japan (48-0) and Ireland (21-12).

In Saturday's Cup quarter-finals, the South Africans will face Kenya at 08:50 SA time. 

The Blitzboks won last weekend's first Dubai Sevens event after a 42-7 win over the USA in the Cup final and are the favourites to triumph once again this weekend. 

Scorers:

South Africa 21

Tries: Zain Davids, Shilton van Wyk, Ronald Brown

Conversions: Branco Du Preez (2), Brown

Great Britain 7

Try: Alex Davis

Conversion: Robbie Fergusson

