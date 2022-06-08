Manie Libbok one of several URC stars included by Blitzboks for Commonwealth Games

A host of players who have excelled for their South African franchises in the United Rugby Championship were named in the Blitzbok squad for the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.



It includes some new faces such as Jordan Hendrikse as well as some returning sevens stars such as Seabelo Senatla and Ruhan Nel, who both excelled for the Blitzboks before setting their sights on the 15-man game with the Stormers.

Other players in the squad who played URC this season include Bulls fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse and Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok, while sevens regulars such as Selvyn Davids, Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius, Impi Visser, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Dewald Human and Ronald Brown crack the nod.

Sithi halala and congratulations to #TeamSA that are Birmingham bound for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Try time! Give it up for the rugby men's and women's teams. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/cMWIHUNQXb — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) June 8, 2022

The sevens tournament at the Commonwealth Games takes place from Friday, 29 July to Sunday, 31 July.



South Africa have won sevens gold at the Games once before, in 2014, while they secured two bronze medals, in 2002 and 2010.



