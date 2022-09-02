Veteran Cecil Afrika recalled as Blitzboks name Rugby World Cup Sevens squad

Veteran Cecil Afrika has been recalled as Blitzboks coach Neil Powell named his squad for next weekend's Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium.

The Springbok Sevens squad boasts three bronze medal survivors from the 2018 event, namely skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi, Selvyn Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen.

Powell named a 14-man squad at the official announcement in Stellenbosch on Friday, and will confirm his final squad of 12 next Wednesday before the 48-hour deadline.

The Blitzboks have a familiar look to their squad, with 10 players who were in action at the victorious Commonwealth Games in England included. Only Dewald Human and Zain Davids are absent due to injury.

The duo, who also played in the 2018 tournament, picked up injuries at last weekend's LA Sevens where the Blitzboks concluded their 2021/22 season second on the overall standings.

Afrika - the all-time leading Blitzbok scorer in the World Series with 1 462 points - was recalled due to Human's injury. The experienced playmaker last featured for South Africa in the World Series in 2020, but has played for Monaco in the professional Extenso Super Sevens league in France in recent months.

Afrika, 34, missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury but played in the 2013 event in Moscow.

"We had been in regular contact since Cecil left Springbok Sevens to first play professional rugby in the USA and now France, so I am up to date with his fitness and form," Powell said.

"The injuries to Justin Geduld earlier this year and now Dewald Human left us short of options at flyhalf and Cecil not only provides massive experience, but big match temperament as well. He will also take some of the work-load away from Selvyn Davids, who is coming back from injury."

Davids, Ronald Brown, Christie Grobbelaar and Mfundo Ndhlovu all make a welcome return to the squad, having missed the tournament in Los Angeles due to injuries sustained at the Commonwealth Games in July.

The Springbok Sevens squad (with RWC & World Series stats): Cecil Afrika - 2013 RWC; 66 World Series tournaments (1462 points) Ronald Brown - RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (285 points) Angelo Davids - RWC debut; 9 World Series tournaments (160 points) Selvyn Davids - 2018 RWC; 27 World Series tournaments (564 points) Muller du Plessis - RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (315 points) Christie Grobbelaar - RWC debut; 8 World Series tournaments (70 points) Sako Makata - RWC debut; 16 World Series tournaments (60 points) James Murphy - RWC debut; 10 World Series tournaments (45 points) Mfundo Ndhlovu - RWC debut; 10 World Series tournaments (60 points) Ryan Oosthuizen - 2018 RWC; 32 World Series tournaments (160 points) JC Pretorius - RWC debut; 20 World Series tournaments (225 points) Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) - 2018 RWC; 40 World Series tournaments (670 points) Impi Visser - RWC debut; 21 World Series tournaments (115 points) Shaun Williams - RWC debut; 7 World Series tournaments (80 points)

Meanwhile, Springbok Women's Sevens coach, Paul Delport, also named his squad for the women's showpiece.

Mathrin Simmers and Sizophila Solontsi were named co-captains for the South African side.

"We are focused internally and want to make sure we play that game with clarity amongst the group," said Delport.

"You only get to play a Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in your own country once and we hope to make the best of it."

Regarding his decision to pick co-captains, Delport explained: "Home tournaments create a lot of extra pressure on our captains and we want to spread the workload in that regard and also wanted to make sure we have a captain on the field all the time.

"Mathrin and Sizo are both experienced campaigners and leaders and will complement each other in that regard."

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad (with RWC & World Series stats): Marlize de Bruin - RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Kirsten Eastes - RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Nolwazi Hlabangane - RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Felicia Jacobs - RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Lerato Makua - RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Unathi Mali - RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments Ayanda Malinga - RWC debut, 1 World Series tournament (10 points) Zintle Mpupha - 2018 RWC; 6 World Series tournaments (40 points) Simamkele Namba - RWC debut Asisipho Plaatjies - RWC debut; 1 World Series tournament Nadine Roos - 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (79 points) Mathrin Simmers - 2013, 2018 RWC; 14 World Series tournaments (35 points) Sizophila Solontsi - RWC debut; 2 World Series tournaments Eloise Webb - 2018 RWC; 5 World Series tournaments (7 points)

The Springbok Women's Sevens team will play France in their tournament opener at 18:35 next Friday, and the Blitzboks will take on the winner of the qualifying match between Germany and Chile at 19:03.