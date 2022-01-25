WATCH | Load it up! Blitzboks lend a helping hand following Spain Sevens triumph

There's no denying that the Blitzboks are a talented team and five successive gold medals during the World Sevens Series certainly shows that.
But they are a down-to-earth bunch as well as they proved after winning the Spanish Sevens on Sunday.
After the squad came across a group loading up trucks with equipment following the completion of the tournament, they quickly got involved to speed up the process.
WATCH below as they help out:
When you do things NOT expected to do. The Blitzboks saw @Spain7sSeries loading tournament equipment onto a truck and before tou could say @WorldRugby7s it was done! #BestOfUs @WeBuyCars_SA pic.twitter.com/v4FvsqV33h— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 25, 2022