WATCH | Load it up! Blitzboks lend a helping hand following Spain Sevens triumph

Compiled by Craig Taylor
The Blitzboks overcame various challenges. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)
There's no denying that the Blitzboks are a talented team and five successive gold medals during the World Sevens Series certainly shows that.

But they are a down-to-earth bunch as well as they proved after winning the Spanish Sevens on Sunday.

After the squad came across a group loading up trucks with equipment following the completion of the tournament, they quickly got involved to speed up the process.

WATCH below as they help out:

