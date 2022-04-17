Sevens

2h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ref unceremoniously clattered at Canada Sevens

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)


What do you do if the ref gets in your way while you are attempting to get to the try line?

Well, if you are Canada's Jack Kelly, you send him flying for blocking your path.

The unfortunate referee in question was Francisco Gonzalez, and he was unceremoniously pushed to the ground by Kelly.

Kelly eventually got over the try line online for Gonzalez to call play back once he regained his feet.

WATCH the incident at the Canada Sevens below:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canada sevensrugby
loading... Live
Chippa United 1
Stellenbosch FC 0
View More
loading... Live
Marumo Gallants FC 1
Moroka Swallows 1
View More
loading... Live
Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 1
View More
loading... Live
West Ham United 0
Burnley 1
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 1606 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 1506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo