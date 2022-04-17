WATCH | Ref unceremoniously clattered at Canada Sevens





What do you do if the ref gets in your way while you are attempting to get to the try line?

Well, if you are Canada's Jack Kelly, you send him flying for blocking your path.

The unfortunate referee in question was Francisco Gonzalez, and he was unceremoniously pushed to the ground by Kelly.

Kelly eventually got over the try line online for Gonzalez to call play back once he regained his feet.

WATCH the incident at the Canada Sevens below:

That's a try-saving tackle! By the REFEREE?? ??



— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 16, 2022




