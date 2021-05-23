Sevens

WATCH | Spectacular offloads help All Black Sevens score superb try

New Zealand Sevens. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
New Zealand Sevens. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Tries are part and parcel of sevens rugby but due to the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen little of the sport over the past year.

But with teams needing preparation games in the lead up to the Olympics, New Zealand and Australia have been competing in the Trans-Tasman 7s this weekend.

Of course, incredible skill was on display, none more so than in this spectacular score by New Zealand which featured some superb offloads.

