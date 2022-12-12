1h ago

'We only have ourselves to blame' - Blitzboks assistant dejected after Cape Town heartbreak

Herman Mostert
Springbok Sevens assistant coach Philip Snyman. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Springbok Sevens assistant coach Philip Snyman expressed disappointment at their failure to win the Cape Town Sevens.

The Blitzboks suffered an agonising 10-7 Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa on Sunday.

Samoa's Faafoi Falaniko kicked a composed drop goal in extra-time to break South African hearts. It came after the game had gone to extra-time after the scores were level at 7-7. 

The Blitzboks had several chances to win the game in regulation time, but their finishing let them down.

"We only have ourselves to blame for what happened against Samoa and we need to take a hard look at ourselves. We made crucial mistakes in critical areas of the game, like not converting opportunities into points, a couple of knock-ons and a passes that flew out the window. So maybe it was because of a lack of concentration in critical moments," Snyman told reporters after the Samoa defeat.

"We would have liked to be in the final. We started [the tournament] off well and then in the last game against Samoa, we had all the opportunities in the world, but couldn't convert that into points.

"We have to see where we can put the guys under more pressure in training, if needs be. We have to make sure the players comeback stronger from this loss."

The Samoa defeat appeared to knock the stuffing out of the South Africans, as they were comprehensibly outplayed by the USA in the Bronze final, going down 22-14.

Snyman, though, added that overall they were pleased with the effort from the players.

"We're really disappointed with the result, but we also can't fault the boys on the effort they showed throughout the whole weekend."

The Blitzboks last won their home event in Cape Town in 2015 but will take some consolation that they still top the World Rugby Sevens Series table after two rounds.

Samoa, who went on to beat New Zealand 12-7 in the Cup final, are now joint-series leaders with South Africa.

World Rugby Sevens Series standings:

47 points: South Africa and Samoa

44: New Zealand and USA

40: Fiji

39: Australia

38: France

37: Argentina

34: Ireland

20: Great Britain and Uruguay

