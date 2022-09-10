'World class' Roos steals the show in Cape Town: 'A special young woman'

It has been a tough tournament for the South African women's team at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, but there was reason to celebrate on Saturday afternoon as Nadine Roos scored four tries in a commanding 27-0 win over Colombia.

That result leaves coach Paul Delport's charges with a clash against China on Sunday for 13th place.

With the Blitzboks only in action once on Saturday at 22:33 in their quarter-final against Ireland, the women's side has provided the only South African action so far on day two.

Earlier, they lost 14-12 to Japan in a match they really should have won, while they went down 29-0 to France on Friday night.

Roos scored one of her side's tries against Japan, too, but she was simply unstoppable in the match against Colombia.

Quick on her feet with good hands, pace and an ability to spot a gap, the 26-year-old scored all of her side's first four tries to put the game to bed before Mathrin Simmers scored a fifth.

"What do you say about someone like Nadine Roos? I'm fortunate enough to have worked with her since 2016 and I've seen her grow," said coach Paul Delport immediately after the match.

"What she brings to the team is incredible."

A regular member of the Springbok women's side, too, Roos will also feature in the 15s World Cup in New Zealand.

"In the 15s game, she only started playing fullback this year. She had never played fullback before, and I'd rate she is probably one of the top three fullbacks in the women's game right now," said Delport.

"It's just testament to her character and willingness to learn and that performance mindset that she has.

"We haven't had many ladies come into the program that have a performance mindset who are looking to shift up all the time.

"She is absolutely world class. We've got one or two players that could be playing for the top four teams in the world, and she is definitely one of them."

Roos, meanwhile said the accolades should go to her team-mates.

"It was amazing, but it's not only my performance. It's the team's performance," she said.

"It stays a team game, because all the tries come from the team and us putting Colombia under pressure in defence.

"You always give your best on the field, whether you score a try or not. You always give your best whenever you put the jersey on and you want to represent the Springbok badge with pride and passion."



