Sevens

1h ago

add bookmark

'World class' Roos steals the show in Cape Town: 'A special young woman'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nadine Roos (Gallo)
Nadine Roos (Gallo)

It has been a tough tournament for the South African women's team at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, but there was reason to celebrate on Saturday afternoon as Nadine Roos scored four tries in a commanding 27-0 win over Colombia. 

LIVE | Sevens World Cup - Day 2

That result leaves coach Paul Delport's charges with a clash against China on Sunday for 13th place. 

With the Blitzboks only in action once on Saturday at 22:33 in their quarter-final against Ireland, the women's side has provided the only South African action so far on day two. 

Earlier, they lost 14-12 to Japan in a match they really should have won, while they went down 29-0 to France on Friday night.

Roos scored one of her side's tries against Japan, too, but she was simply unstoppable in the match against Colombia. 

Quick on her feet with good hands, pace and an ability to spot a gap, the 26-year-old scored all of her side's first four tries to put the game to bed before Mathrin Simmers scored a fifth. 

"What do you say about someone like Nadine Roos? I'm fortunate enough to have worked with her since 2016 and I've seen her grow," said coach Paul Delport immediately after the match. 

"What she brings to the team is incredible."

A regular member of the Springbok women's side, too, Roos will also feature in the 15s World Cup in New Zealand. 

"In the 15s game, she only started playing fullback this year. She had never played fullback before, and I'd rate she is probably one of the top three fullbacks in the women's game right now," said Delport. 

"It's just testament to her character and willingness to learn and that performance mindset that she has.

"We haven't had many ladies come into the program that have a performance mindset who are looking to shift up all the time.

"She is absolutely world class. We've got one or two players that could be playing for the top four teams in the world, and she is definitely one of them."

Roos, meanwhile said the accolades should go to her team-mates.

"It was amazing, but it's not only my performance. It's the team's performance," she said. 

"It stays a team game, because all the tries come from the team and us putting Colombia under pressure in defence.

"You always give your best on the field, whether you score a try or not. You always give your best whenever you put the jersey on and you want to represent the Springbok badge with pride and passion."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sevens world cupnadine rooscape townrugby
loading... Live
Orlando Pirates 1
TS Galaxy FC 0
View More
loading... Live
England 100/3
South Africa 118/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5633 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4957 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode...

08 Sep

Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today
HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First...

08 Sep

HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G...

08 Sep

Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G Features Powerful Capabilities in Super-luxurious Design
Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars

09 Sep

Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars
Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector...

07 Sep

Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector growth
Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour

01 Sep

Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo