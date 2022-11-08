Cancer diagnosis forces Sharks, Bok prop Lourens Adriaanse into retirement

Sharks prop Lourens Adriaanse announced his retirement from rugby on Monday. At the same time, he revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer.

In a poignant message posted by the Sharks on their Facebook account, the 34-year-old said "it's been a tough few months".

He said that he's started with his treatment and that he's "close to halfway" (with the treatment).

"I've decided that I'm going to stop playing rugby professionally. It has been a difficult decision, but it's for me to take time and really put things into perspective for me and my family ... I've had a good career and I would like to thank the Sharks for their support in this process."

Adriaanse made his Test debut in 2013 and amassed a total of six caps for the national team. He's spent nearly a decade playing for the Sharks.

He is determined to do his articles for his accounting degree at Stellenbosch University next year.

"To everybody who has supported me in my career, I'd like to thank you ... I'm leaving something behind that I really love.

"To stop playing now is difficult," he said. "There will come a time for everyone in rugby when you will have to stop ... and the next chapter is more important than what you've done."

"You will never leave the game on your own terms," said Adriaanse, adding that he's excited about his next move.

On his treatment, he said he has faced some tough days, but "I've been responding quite well to treatment. I believe I'm going to heal perfectly and have good life going forward".

"I'm privileged that I have great support ... I can really focus on getting better and that's the ultimate goal for me."



