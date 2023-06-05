35m ago

Joey Mongalo appointed Sharks defence coach as John Plumtree's managerial team takes shape

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Joey Mongalo. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)
Joey Mongalo. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Sharks Currie Cup head coach Joey Mongalo has been appointed the Durban outfit's defence coach as part of returning head coach John Plumtree's new managerial team ahead of the 2023/24 season.

As before, Neil Powell will continue at the top of the structure as the director of rugby but relinquishes the coaching reins to Plumtree after holding both roles following Sean Everitt’s departure.

READ | Confirmed! Wisdom of Sharks' new deal with charger Mchunu

Mongalo has already made a huge impact at the Sharks since becoming their Currie Cup head coach after leaving his role as the Bulls defence coach at the end of last season.

He's led the Sharks to the top of the Currie Cup log with one round of matches to go and guaranteed a home semi-final regardless of what happens between them and Western Province in Cape Town on Saturday (17:05).

Mongalo's new role is deemed a promotion within Kings Park into the senior men's team structures but it's unclear whether he will continue as the Sharks head coach, as that would depend on whether the Currie Cup again overlaps with the European competitions. 

Attack guru David Williams returns from overseas where he had stints with Italian side Zebre Parma and English club Bath.

Other coaching changes see former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley move from coaching defence to the forwards, where he'll also share a portfolio with Philip Lemmer. Phiwe Nomlomo is retained in the management team as the kicking game and exits coach.

Former Springbok World Cup-winning back JP Pietersen was appointed the head of junior rugby. Pietersen won the SA Rugby Under-20 Championship with the juniors this year, where they beat the Bulls Under-20 side in the final.

