Mongalo intent on Fass-tracking Aphelele towards full potential: 'The challenge is before him'

In Joey Mongalo's hands, Aphelele Fassi could have found the perfect mentor to help him realise his full potential.

The Sharks outside back has fallen out of Springbok reckoning with his defence believed to be one of his weak points.

Mongalo, who will coach the senior Sharks men's team defence from next season, put the challenge to Fassi to help him improve.

Fassi’s potential-versus-consistency ratio has lagged in the period during which he dropped out of Springbok reckoning last year to now, where he’s slowly playing himself back to form.

The fullback, who is now operating quite efficiently at left wing, the same position where he made his stunning Springbok debut against Georgia in 2021, has struggled with injuries that have hampered his season.

But before he hurt himself on two separate occasions during the United Rugby Championship (URC), Fassi’s star was starting to wane.

He dropped out of the Bok squad during the Wales series last year after playing in the second Test defeat in Bloemfontein and has not since added to his three international caps.

It’s a desperately low number for one who made his debut a full year before the Bulls duo of Kurt-Lee Arendse (7) and Canan Moodie (4), both of whom have surpassed Fassi in Tests played and look in better contention to make the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

Mongalo said the 25-year-old was at a crossroads and needed to correct "one or two deficiencies" in his game.

"My conversation with Aphelele was that he's got a choice and he’s at a crossroads for me," said Mongalo before the Sharks beat the Lions at Kings Park last Saturday, where Fassi scored an intercept try.

"He can be the guy who plays 200 first class games for the Sharks and never play for the Springboks [again] because of one or two deficiencies in his game that he can sort out now.

"Or he can fix those one or two deficiencies and then play 200 games for the Sharks but also play 50 to 100 for the Springboks as well.

"We've laid the challenge before him. We're working with him on a daily basis on one or two of those deficiencies.

"It’s easy to do it over a week or two but hopefully he can build a lifestyle over the next two or three years and then reach the potential that he should reach.

"It would be a sad thing for me if I’m one day watching rugby and he's not playing at the highest level because I didn’t want to go deep with him and challenge him on one or two weaknesses."

It’s been mentioned in rugby corridors that the Springboks weren’t happy with Fassi’s defensive capabilities, which were at times exposed during the Sharks’ short-lived URC run.

But in Mongalo, Fassi will have a good mentor to work with on his rear guard after the former was named the full-time senior men’s defence coach under returning head coach John Plumtree’s stewardship.

Mongalo has years of experience in the role after coaching defence at the Lions under Swys de Bruin and Ivan van Rooyen and was part of the coaching Bulls team when they showed unbelievable defence to knock Leinster out in the 2022 URC semi-finals in Dublin.