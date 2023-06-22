Sharks set to shift midfield decks after Wallaby Ben Tapuai departs

The Sharks' midfield is set to have a slightly different complexion next season following the departure of Wallaby centre Ben Tapuai.

Tapuai, who is set to join French club Bordeaux, is one of numerous players leaving the Shark Tank, including Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (Racing 92) and Bath-bound World Cup winner, Thomas du Toit.

The Sharks also waved goodbye to Khutha Mchunu (Bulls), Henco Venter (Glasgow) and Thaakir Abrahams (Lyon).

Tapuai joined the Sharks from English club Harlequins in 2021 and performed admirably mostly at No 12, but a long-term knee injury in his first season curtailed what could have been a great period.

Although they are losing one member of their midfield, the Sharks have reinforced stocks already by acquiring Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi, whose last Super Rugby season with the Lions was spent at second centre.

Pumas No 13 Diego Appollis is also joining from the Pumas, while returning head coach John Plumtree will have the luxury of picking from three other Springboks in Lukhanyo Am, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Francois Venter once next season gets under way.

Wing Marnus Potgieter has also done the job for them at outside centre and would be a handy back-up option in that position next season, if required.