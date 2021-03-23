Bok legend Beast says England prop 'needs to be dealt with'

Former Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has hit out at England prop Ellis Genge following a nasty incident during the Ireland-England Six Nations clash at the weekend.

Genge was caught on camera appearing to elbow Ireland captain Johnny Sexton in the face at a ruck in the final stages of Ireland's 32-18 win in Dublin.

Somewhat bizarrely, Genge escaped a citing but Mtawarira did not enjoy reviewing the incident.

The 117-Test veteran wrote on Twitter: "This Ellis Genge dude needs to be dealt with properly".

This Ellis Genge dude needs to be dealt with ????properly.. https://t.co/1JC9KelO7N — Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) March 22, 2021

Sexton was overhead on French referee Mathieu Raynal's microphone saying: "Sir, he elbowed me in the face.’"

Genge replied: "Yeah, I did. I did."

The incident was missed by the match officials, and the statutory period for citing a player for a potential red card offence has since expired.

England's loss was a dismal end to a tournament in which Eddie Jones' men were also beaten by Scotland, at home, and Wales - the first time they had been defeated by all three Celtic nations in the same campaign since the 1976 Five Nations.

Genge later sarcastically responded to Mtawarira's tweet, saying: "I'll let him know."