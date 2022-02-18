Clive Woodward: It would be 'brainless' to put Springboks in Six Nations

Former England coach Clive Woodward says the idea that the Springboks should play in the Six Nations is ill-conceived.

Reports indicate that the Boks could join the event after 2025.

Woodward believes it would banish aspiring European nations to the wilderness.

Former England coachis not in in favour of the Springboks joining the Six Nations.

Sanzaar, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks would continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

However, reports have surfaced that the Boks could join the Six Nations after 2025.

South Africa's four top franchises - Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stomers - already ply their trade in the northern hemisphere's United Rugby Championship.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that the reigning world champions were set to displace perennial wooden spoonists Italy in the competition that comprises England, Scotland, Wales, France and Ireland.

Woodward, though, has slammed the idea in a Daily Mail column titled 'It would be BRAINLESS to parachute South Africa into the Six Nations'.

"It would be hard to think of a more ill-conceived, muddle-headed idea than South Africa being randomly parachuted into the Six Nations," Woodward wrote.

"It would leave Italy - and other aspiring European nations - banished to the wilderness. I shake my head yet again at rugby’s total inability to manage its affairs properly and promote growth and development."

The Italians are on a 34-match losing streak in the Six Nations since their last victory against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

But Woodward added that he found the reasoning behind a possible South Africa move hard to fathom.

"All sorts of other thoughts come to mind. Are South Africa really prepared to ditch New Zealand and Australia - and indeed Argentina? Nobody has helped Pumas rugby more than South Africa. Doesn’t that old friendship count for something? I will be absolutely staggered if such a split didn’t cause huge, needless repercussions worldwide.

"And why now? The Springboks have the potential of a six-team tournament, including the four Rugby Championship teams plus Japan and the pre-eminent Pacific island team, probably Fiji. Surely that is a better way forward than artificially parachuting into the Six Nations, which would have such a detrimental effect."

Earlier this week, Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris confirmed that South African rugby bosses told their Sanzaar partners last year that they were "exploring their options".

"They (SA Rugby) did put us on notice they were exploring their options, that was well before Christmas," Morris told New Zealand's Stuff website.

"We debated whether we do an announcement around the extension of the joint venture (until 2025). But it's purely a document that allows us to operate the business structure that we have.

"We've got a number of international and local broadcast deals that are extended to 2025. There was never any cause for alarm that we were never go to meet those obligations. But, at the end of the day, it's about getting the partners together to create a fit-for-purpose strategy."

Sanzaar announced in November last year that the Springboks would play in the Rugby Championship until at least 2030 as part of a new 10-year plan.

But Morris said New Zealand Rugby's decision to withdraw from the old Super Rugby format has forced the joint-partnership had to redraw its long-term strategy.