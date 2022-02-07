Eddie Jones quips about making 'Rassiegate' ref rant video

Six Nations

  • England coach Eddie Jones was not a happy camper following his side’s 20-17 Six Nations defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.
  • Jokes joked afterwards that he'll be making a Rassie Erasmus-style video rant.
  • England felt New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe should have rewarded their scrum dominance at the end of the game.

England coach Eddie Jones joked after Saturday's defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield that he'll be making Rassie Erasmus-style video rant over the refereeing.

England lost their Six Nations opener 20-17, with Gregor Townsend's Scotland recording consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over their arch-rivals for the first time since 1984.

The visitors were seemingly in control, leading 17-10 with 15 minutes left to play, before a penalty try swung the momentum back towards the hosts.

At the death, England's scrum appeared to dominate but New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe turned down English appeals for a penalty in Scotland territory.

"It was three points at the end and the referee becomes pretty influential in those situations," Jones said afterwards, as quoted by The Mirror.

"I'm just preparing a video mate, so you'll have to wait for it. Wait for the video mate, we've got the production team on it now. It's called 'Rassie in Love With'. That's my production team, so I'm getting it ready mate."

Jones's joke was in reference to SA Rugby director of rugby Erasmus's infamous 62-minute video in which he criticised decisions made by Australian referee Nic Berry during the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions last year.

Erasmus was later slapped with a two-month ban from all rugby and also given an eight-month suspension from match-day activities.

