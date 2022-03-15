France set sights on All Blacks' No 2 ranking, Springboks stay No 1

France will replace the All Blacks at No 2 in the World Rugby rankings if they beat England in Paris this weekend.

Ireland have replaced England at No 4 in the rankings after a 32-15 win at Twickenham.

The Springboks continue their stay at No 1 in the world.

After beating Wales 13-9 in Cardiff, France have their sights on overtaking New Zealand at No 2 in the official World Rugby rankings.

Having gained nearly three-quarters of a point for their first win in Cardiff since 2014, Les Bleus are now on 88.55 rating points and within touching distance of the second-placed All Blacks (88.75).

According to World Rugby, a win over England in Saturday's final Six Nations round in Paris would not only secure France their first title and Grand Slam since 2010 but also see them equal their highest position in the rankings.

France haven't been second since they shocked New Zealand 20-18 in the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Ireland's record 32-15 win over 14-man England at Twickenham has seen the teams swap places in the rankings.

In addition to keeping their Six Nations title hopes alive, Ireland's victory was worth 2.09 rating points, boosting their overall total to 88.09 and put them in fourth place. Following the loss of an identical number of points, England are now on 84.83 points and in fifth place.

Defending Six Nations champions Wales slipped down a place to eighth with Scotland, who fractionally improved their rating after beating Italy 33-22 in Rome, the team to benefit.

The world champion Springboks, meanwhile, remain top of the rankings.