1h ago

France up to 4th in World Rugby rankings, Springboks stay No 1

Compiled by Herman Mostert
France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
  • France moved up to fourth in the World Rugby rankings following a 30-24 win over Ireland.
  • Ireland dropped two spots to fifth, with England moving into third spot.
  • The Springboks and All Blacks remained at Nos 1 and 2 respectively, while the Wallabies moved above Scotland into sixth.

France moved up to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings following their 30-24 Six Nations victory over Ireland in Paris.

The Irish dropped two places to fifth, allowing England - who beat Italy 33-0 in Rome - to move to third spot behind New Zealand (No 2) and South Africa (No 1).

The French are the only team with two wins from the opening two rounds of Six Nations action and remain on course for a first championship and Grand Slam since 2010.

Further improvement in the rankings is possible over the coming weeks as England are only a third of a rating point better off than them in third.

With two away games against Scotland and Wales coming up - and a home date with England to finish off the Six Nations - France will have opportunities to make up further ground. Les Bleus were last ranked second in the world in October 2007 when they hosted the Rugby World Cup.

Elsewhere, Scotland dropped below Australia to seventh spot after a 20-17 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

The Welsh remain eighth in the rankings but are only a point adrift of the Scots.

Latest World Rugby rankings (top10):

1. South Africa 90.61

2. New Zealand 88.75

3. England 86.66

4. France 86.36

5. Ireland 86.00

6. Australia 83.92

7. Scotland 83.23

8. Wales 82.25

9. Argentina 80.58

10. Japan 78.26

Other:

14. Italy 70.51

24. Namibia 59.72

33. Zimbabwe 51.82

