2h ago

Ireland, Scotland jump in World Rugby rankings, Springboks stay No 1

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Garry Ringrose of Ireland celebrates with team-mate Andrew Conway. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Ireland moved past England to No 3 in the latest World Rugby rankings.
  • Scotland also moved past Australia into sixth place after a 20-17 win over England.
  • The Springboks and All Blacks continue to lead the rankings.

Ireland moved past England to No 3 on the official World Rugby rankings following their 29-7 Six Nations win over Wales in Dublin at the weekend.

The Springboks (90.61) and All Blacks (88.75) continue to lead the rankings, with England now down to fourth after their 20-17 loss to Scotland in Edinburgh.

England started the weekend 1.3 rating points, and one place better off than Ireland, but they are now 0.17 points behind.

The Irish, who notched their ninth consecutive Test win, are now at their highest position since the early stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Scotland, meanwhile, moved above Australia into sixth position after celebrating back-to-back Calcutta Cup triumphs for the first time since 1983/84.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed France's 37-10 victory over 14th-ranked Italy in Paris didn't affect the rankings because of the big difference between the nations.

Latest World Rugby rankings (top 10):
1. South Africa 90.61

2. New Zealand 88.75

3. Ireland 86.83

4. England 86.66

5. France 85.53  

6. Scotland 84.23

7. Australia 83.92

8. Wales 81.26

9. Argentina 80.58

10. Japan 78.26

