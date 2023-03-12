1h ago

Share

Not just Rassie! Italy coach slams World Rugby ref protocols: 'I'm sick of the right channels'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kieran Crowley. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Kieran Crowley. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
  • Italy head coach Kieran Crowley blasted the refereeing in his team's 17-29 loss to Wales, prompting questions whether he'll face possible sanctions like Rassie Erasmus.
  • Notably, the New Zealander said he's "sick" of World Rugby's protocol of going through the "right channels".
  • Crowley couldn't believe his team were on the wrong side of the overall result when Wales conceded 17 penalties.

Will Kieran Crowley be warned (or worse) by World Rugby for criticising a referee or is that something only reserved for Rassie Erasmus?

Crude as it may appear, it's a question bubbling under the surface after Italy's head coach slammed the officiating in his team's 17-29 loss to Wales in a Six Nations encounter in Rome on Saturday, one that was indeed marred by indifferent decision-making by Damon Murphy.

The New Zealander, eye-catchingly, stated that he's "sick" of the world governing body's protocol dictating that teams must correspond with Joel Jutge, World Rugby's head of referees, in questioning the refereeing during a relevant match.

Coaches usually send clips to Jutge's department, who review the footage and provide feedback.

But as Erasmus and Springbok management have intimated previously - along with many other coaches all around the world - the cumbersome and seemingly inconsequential process is not really improving accountability nor referees' performances.

"It’s funny, it’s you’ve got to go through the right channels, but I’m getting sick of going through the right channels and getting a response that says: 'Oh, we’re sorry we got it wrong',  because that just wasn’t good enough today," Crowley said in a television interview after the final whistle.

"Oh yeah, look, if we get that penalty try it’s 15-10. What happened from there they came down the other end and got a penalty try."

Crowley was particularly stumped by a penalty count that went against the Welsh yet still translated in the Italians being on the wrong end of the overall result.

"Oh bloody oath, god, I mean, how can a team give away 17 penalties, not be warned once five or six of those on their own line," he said. 

"Then not awarding of a penalty try to us in the first half. There was clearly that number 10 was offside when he tackled.

He was referring to Owen Williams’ tackle on Juan Ignacio Brex.

"Then they didn’t even review the two guys that were cleaned out in the backfield when we broke. So there’s a lot of bloody frustration. Look, our execution wasn’t good enough at times. We’ve made a lot of line breaks and didn’t finish them so. We’re gonna take that on the chin and look at things we can control." 

No official comment has been made by World Rugby yet.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italywaleskieran crowleysix nations
loading... Live
Titans 18/1
North West 148/10
View More
loading... Live
Lions 0
Dolphins 181/2
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 0
Warriors 351/9
View More
loading... Live
Boland 212/10
Knights 99/3
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3532 votes
Lewis Hamilton
19% - 1148 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 719 votes
George Russell
3% - 211 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 577 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo