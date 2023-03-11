Record-breaking France humiliate England, put 50 in front of Twickenham crowd

Reigning Six Nations champions France inflicted England's heaviest home defeat of all time with a crushing 53-10 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

An utterly dominant France ended their 18-year wait for a Six Nations success at Twickenham by running in seven tries.

AS IT HAPPENED | Six Nations: France 53-10 England

Thibault Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damien Penaud all crossed England's line twice after Thomas Ramos, who scored 23 points in all, went over for the opening five-pointer.

It was England's greatest loss on home soil, surpassing their 42-6 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham in 2008.

It was also their third worst anywhere after a 76-0 hammering by Australia in Brisbane in 1998 and a 2007 58-10 reverse against the Springboks in Bloemfontein.