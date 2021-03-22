Six Nations

SA-born French lock will have disciplinary panel decide Six Nations fate

Dan Biggar of Wales is tackled by Paul Willemse and Charles Ollivon of France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
France second row Paul Willemse will face a Six Nations disciplinary committee on Tuesday, a few days before his country's decisive match against Scotland.

Willemse was sent off on Saturday for making contact with the eye area of Wales prop Alun Wyn Jones in the victory at the Stade de France.

If he is suspended, he will miss Friday's coronavirus-delayed Six Nations decider. France need a hefty victory to win the title.

Willemse's hearing will take place by video conference, the Six Nations said, explaining that his case revolved around law 9.12 which covers "dangerous play, contact with eye or eye area."

In the 67th minute of Saturday's match, Willemse, who was on the ground, reached up to pull Wyn Jones away from a ruck, grabbing the Wales prop round the back of the head. As Jones fell backward, Willemse's fingers slid over his eye.

France coach Fabien Galthie said after the match that he had seen little wrong with Willemse's grab.

"I don't think he deserves a heavy punishment, I think he deserves leniency," Galthie said. "When you look at the footage, for me there is no contact."

"I'm sure that the referee will be able to see that it was not a deliberate contact," Galthie added

Ireland's Bundee Aki, who was sent off on Saturday for a dangerous tackle in the 32-18 win over England, also faces a hearing on Tuesday.

