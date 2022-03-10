SA-born Steyn to make first Six Nations start for Scotland

South African-born wing Kyle Steyn will make his first Six Nations start for Scotland as one of five changes to the run-on XV for Saturday's match against perennial strugglers Italy in Rome.
The 28-year-old Steyn, who boasts three Test caps for Scotland, first made a name for himself at Griquas before signing for Glasgow Warriors. He qualified for Scotland representation through his mother, who is from Glasgow.
Other South African-born players in the Scotland squad are starting loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman, while front-rankers WP Nel and Allan Dell are on the bench.
Elsewhere, Matt Fagerson returns from injury to line-up at No 8, while Hamish Watson is also named in the starting line-up having missed the 36-17 defeat by Grand Slam-chasing France last time out with the coronavirus.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has also restored centre Sam Johnson and front-rower George Turner to the team he announced Thursday.
Ali Price is set to win his 50th cap at the Stadio Olimpico, with the scrum-half again paired with Finn Russell.
Townsend, a former Scotland playmaker, resisted the temptation to drop Russell following the flyhalf's below-par display against France.
15 Stuart Hogg (captain), 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Kyle Steyn 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Matt Fagerson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Rory Darge, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4 Sam Skinner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 George Turner, 1 Pierre Schoeman
Substitutes: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Allan Dell, 18 WP Nel, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Sione Tuipulotu