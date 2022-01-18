SA refereeing quartet including Peyper, Jacobs named in Six Nations match officials panel

A host of South African match officials, including experienced referee Jaco Peyper and television match official (TMO) Marius Jonker will be part of this year’s Six Nations competition.

The tournament kicks off on 5 February.

Joining the two will be Aimee Barrett-Theron and AJ Jacobs who will take charge of the U20 version of the Six Nations.

Peyper will take charge of the tournament’s first game between Ireland and defending champions Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. He will then have to wait until the final round of matches to get his second game: an eye-catching France vs England game in Paris.





He will also serve as an assistant referee in the clash between Wales and France in Cardiff on 11 March.

Jonker will serve as the TMO on two occasions – England v Ireland at Twickenham (12 March), and France v England in Paris (19 March).

Barrett-Theron will take charge of the U20 Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland on Friday, 11 March, in Treviso with Jacobs partnering up with Precious Pazani (Zimbabwe) as assistant referees.



Jacobs will take charge of the U20 match between France and England in Perpignan on Sunday, 20 March, where Barrett-Theron will and Pazani will be on assistant referee duty.

SA Ruby referees boss Banks Yantolo said:

The fact that South Africa have four match officials on the respective panels for these competitions is a feather in our cap in terms of the quality of referees we are producing.

He added that he knows the quartet will give a good account of themselves.

"Each one of these individuals are among the best in their trade and by being named in such elite referee panels shows the consistency of their performances on the field during competitions.

"We have full faith in them and know they will give their best on the field."

The tournament will be graced by some of the world’s seasoned referees including England's Wayne Barnes, New Zealand's Ben O’Keeffe and Australia's Angus Gardner.

Full list of appointments.