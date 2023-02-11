Scotland off to best Six Nations start after record win over Wales

Scotland are off to their best-ever start in the Six Nations after a 35-7 thrashing of Wales on Saturday made it two wins from two for Gregor Townsend's men.

Kyle Steyn struck twice, while George Turner, Blair Kinghorn and Matt Fagerson also scored tries at Murrayfield to secure Scotland's record win over Wales.

A bonus point victory takes Scotland level with Ireland on 10 points at the top of the table and is the first time they have won their opening two games of the Championship since it was still the Five Nations back in 1996.

By contrast, Wales have lost their opening two matches of the Six Nations for the first time since 2007, with the return of Warren Gatland unable to turn around their fortunes.

Gatland won all 11 of his meetings with Scotland in his previous stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019.

But the New Zealander is quickly learning the scale of his task second time round after a 34-10 humbling on home soil against Ireland last weekend.

Scotland were full of confidence after retaining the Calcutta Cup in thrilling fashion with a 29-23 win over England at Twickenham.

Townsend's men have now beaten England on the opening weekend of each of the last three Six Nations, but in the previous two years, came unstuck against Wales in week two.

There was no such repeat this time despite a below-par first 40 minutes.

Two Finn Russell penalties were the difference between the sides at half-time as Ken Owens' try for Wales cancelled out Turner's effort for the hosts.

But it was one-way traffic in the second half as Scotland ran in four unanswered tries.

Russell was the architect for both of Steyn's scores in the corner with a delightful pass followed by an accurate cross-field kick.

Kinghorn and Fagerson then pilled the pain on Wales in the closing stages to break a 99-year-old record for Scotland's previous biggest win in this fixture.