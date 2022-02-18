Six Nations

48m ago

add bookmark

Six Nations chiefs rule out Springboks switch

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Springboks (Getty)
The Springboks (Getty)

Six Nations organisers have quashed persistent speculation over South Africa joining the championship, ruling out any changes to its make-up.

Earlier this week, the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested they would align themselves with the northern hemisphere after that.

However, Six Nations chiefs on Friday denied there is any prospect of South Africa being added or Italy - who have lost 34 successive matches in the competition - being removed.

The other teams involved are England, France, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

"Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six unions and federations and (equity firm) CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating union," a statement said.

"All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game."

South Africa, who play in the annual Rugby Championship alongside Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, have long been linked with a move to the Six Nations.

It was suggested that the entrance of South African provincial teams into European competition would act as a catalyst.

Japan have also been mooted as a possible future addition.

But the Six Nations is committed to maintaining the status quo, in the process ruling out promotion and relegation as a viable option in the hope that Italy will improve.

France lead the 2022 Six Nations after starting with wins against Italy and Ireland.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssix nationsrugby
loading... Live
Australia 143/4
Sri Lanka 139/8
View More
loading... Live
New Zealand 482/10
South Africa 95/10 & 34/3
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
46% - 28 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
54% - 33 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo