Vlok Cilliers: 'France on collision course with Lamborghinis of world rugby - Springboks'

France’s kicking coach talks about embracing the pressure as World Cup hosts and the possibility of meeting the defending world champions in the knock-out stage of the event.

He says Fabien Galthie’s open-mindedness to foreign coaches has proved a game-changer which sees France on the verge of claiming their first Six Nations Grand Slam in 12 years.

Meanwhile, the former flyhalf reveals he still rates Handre Pollard highly and why he doesn't believe his goal-kicking woes will damage his confidence as South Africa’s pivot.

France kicking coach Vlok Cilliers, who joined Fabien Galthie’s management team in 2020, believes that a change in approach has led to their success in the Six Nations.

Having last claimed the tournament in 2010, a youthful French team is on the cusp of something special if they can successfully navigate matches against Wales in Cardiff and England in Paris over the next fortnight.

Cilliers, who played with Galthie for Western Province in the 1990s, says that the idea of being involved with a "sleeping giant of world rugby" was too good to turn down.

He credits his former teammate for being open-minded and welcoming foreign coaching influence to enhance the set-up.

"If I’m not mistaken, I think it’s the first time in French history that they have two foreign coaches involved with the national side," Cilliers tells Sport24 in reference to himself and former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"It’s actually a big honour for myself and Shaun that a person of Fabien’s pedigree chose to bring two coaches from outside the French culture into the inner-circle.

"I think what Fabien has done well is that he has put the right people around him. He has really good coaches and a strong management team in place. It’s a very talented playing group we have at the moment with a young age profile and, as coaches, it’s up to us to always get the best out of them."

Cilliers reveals that his command of the French language still leaves a lot to be desired but he has wholeheartedly embraced the French culture.

He is able to communicate with the players, having learned some key rugby terms and drives his message across in training sessions and team meetings.

"We have discussed where we want to be as a team six months down the line but we don’t talk about trophies, being number one in the Six Nations or third in the World Rugby rankings. We rather focus on the small little things that we want to achieve as a group. It’s the small things we want to put in place so we can get to the bigger picture, which is obviously the 2023 World Cup in France."

Cilliers doesn’t dispute the fact that France are shaping up as the favourites ahead of their home tournament next year but believes that the playing group will be able to handle the pressure and weight of expectation that comes with that lofty tag.

France have appeared in the World Cup final three times, losing to New Zealand in 1987 and 2011 and to Australia in 1999.

Cilliers says this may be France’s time to shed the ill-fated narrative of always being the bridesmaid and never the bride.

"There is always extra pressure if you are the host country, the one-Test Springbok notes.

"I remember Morne Du Plessis talking about the 1995 World Cup and the amount of expectation they felt in South Africa. I can just imagine the amount of pressure and expectation that will be on us next year building up to the World Cup but by then we’ll be an experienced side together for four years."

Cilliers cannot hide his excitement about the 9-10 axis of World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. The halfback pairing have been highly influential for France during this year’s ongoing Six Nations and Cilliers credits the dynamic duo for driving Les Bleus’ playing identity.

"I must say it’s two-fold when it comes to our nine and ten," Cilliers says.

"First of all on the field they are super-talented. They are special and every game they play they can turn things around.

They can make a big difference in one or two seconds as evidenced last week against Scotland with Dupont from the back. He created something out of nothing and both are capable of creating magic. But off the field, they are humble guys and are hungry to become better and work hard which is very important.

They have got a great work ethic and want to progress as players. They also understand that the team comes first and collective achievement is more important than individual accolades."

With all the hype around Dupont, Cilliers says that it’s unbelievable how he continues to keep his feet on the ground. He makes no bones about the fact that he would love to have played with a scrumhalf such as Dupont during his career because he is "special and often thinks outside the box".

If Dupont is France’s general, Handre Pollard is the man tasked with crafting South Africa’s backline play and being steady with the boot.

Pollard recently came out in defence of the Boks’ over-reliance on kicking by saying that, "We’ve got a specific soul and trust our plan. It’s unorthodox but we do it."

"I coached Handré at the Bulls when he was a youngster and he obviously has the talent and is a special player," says the 53-year-old.

"He had a good World Cup in 2019 and slotted over a few crucial kicks for the Springboks to win it. He is there for a reason… If you’ve played a few Tests like Handre has and become an experienced player, if you miss a few kicks you will be able to handle that failure and turn it around. You must be able to block it out and focus on what’s in front of you."

Cilliers predicts that the Springboks and All Blacks are set to be the biggest hurdles in France’s path for a maiden World Cup title.

France are paired in Pool A alongside New Zealand and should they finish as runners-up, South Africa are set to lie in wait for them in a quarter-final clash in Saint-Denis.

"We know what the All Blacks can do and that they were dominating world rugby for a very long time. Now the Springboks are dominating world rugby. They are the Ferraris and Lamborghinis of world rugby. As a team, we are moulding our car in the garage and adding components to it so that we can ensure that we have a vehicle that is up there and can compete with the best in the world.

"We are gathering good momentum in the Six Nations and are on the right track but there are still two tough games left. Our culture is just to work hard. It’s more than a decade since the French public has seen their team lift a trophy so there is pressure on this side to perform. It’s time to repay all the loyal supporters and give the French public something back for their support over the years."

France face Wales at the Principality Stadium on Friday night and Cilliers stresses they won’t be taking their hosts lightly.

"Obviously when you win there is confidence in everything you do. There’s a quiet confidence in our team but Wales are a proud nation and defending Six Nations champions. We know that we haven’t achieved anything yet and are far from the perfect outfit we want to be."

