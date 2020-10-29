Six Nations

1h ago

add bookmark

Wales skipper Jones to break McCaw Test record

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alun Wyn Jones (Getty)
Alun Wyn Jones (Getty)

Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones will set a new record for Test caps of 149 when he leads out his team in Llanelli for the Six Nations match with Scotland on Saturday.

The 35-year-old lock - who will win his 140th Wales cap to add to the nine British & Irish Lions Tests he has played - breaks the record he held with retired New Zealand legend Richie McCaw.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who has endured a tough start to his spell in charge of the 2019 Grand Slam champions with just one win in the four Six Nations games thus far, gives a Test debut to Shane Lewis-Hughes.

The Dragons flanker joins the experienced duo of Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric in the back row while there is a first start for the once-capped Will Rowlands who partners Jones in the second row.

Rowlands came off second best with Wasps in the English Premiership final last Saturday against Exeter - the champions' prop Tomas Francis also starts against the Scots.

The Welsh will be bidding to round off their Six Nations, which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, on a winning note and deny the Scots their first win in Wales since 2002.

Teams:

Wales

15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Rhys Carre

Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Davies, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Nick Tompkins

Scotland

TBA

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Wales rugby legend JJ Williams dies at 72
Kitshoff leads Stormers at Loftus, Coetzee in for Kolisi
Youngs to win 100th England cap as Hill makes debut against Italy
Read more on:
walesscotlandsix nationsrichie mccawalun wyn jonesrugby
loading... Live
Chennai Super Kings 0
Kolkata Knight Riders 0/0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8977 votes
Cricket
11% - 2326 votes
Football
19% - 4095 votes
Athletics
2% - 529 votes
Boxing
1% - 191 votes
Cycling
2% - 499 votes
Golf
5% - 1046 votes
Motorsport
9% - 1819 votes
Tennis
3% - 727 votes
Water sports
1% - 198 votes
American sports
1% - 267 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo