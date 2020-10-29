Wales skipper Jones to break McCaw Test record

Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones will set a new record for Test caps of 149 when he leads out his team in Llanelli for the Six Nations match with Scotland on Saturday.

The 35-year-old lock - who will win his 140th Wales cap to add to the nine British & Irish Lions Tests he has played - breaks the record he held with retired New Zealand legend Richie McCaw.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who has endured a tough start to his spell in charge of the 2019 Grand Slam champions with just one win in the four Six Nations games thus far, gives a Test debut to Shane Lewis-Hughes.

The Dragons flanker joins the experienced duo of Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric in the back row while there is a first start for the once-capped Will Rowlands who partners Jones in the second row.

Rowlands came off second best with Wasps in the English Premiership final last Saturday against Exeter - the champions' prop Tomas Francis also starts against the Scots.

The Welsh will be bidding to round off their Six Nations, which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, on a winning note and deny the Scots their first win in Wales since 2002.

Teams:

Wales

15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Rhys Carre

Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Davies, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Nick Tompkins

Scotland

TBA