1h ago

Share

100 days countdown: Springboks, Kolisi tick next box in World Cup prep

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Gallo Images
  • The Springboks have concluded a training camp in Durban as preparations for their World Cup title defence continue. 
  • The 2023 edition in France starts in 100 days. 
  • Captain Siya Kolisi continues to make encouraging strides in his recovery from a knee injury. 

The Springboks have concluded their three-day training camp in Durban where skipper Siya Kolisi completed the next phase of his ongoing rehabilitation from knee surgery. 

READ | Bok legend 'Beast' hands over Webb Ellis Cup to Rugby World Cup organisers in France

Kolisi is in a race against time to be fit for the Springboks' World Cup title defence with the 2023 edition in France getting under way on 8 September in exactly 100 days' time. 

The fact that SA Rugby included comment from Kolisi looking ahead to the tournament in a press release on Wednesday, however, is surely a good sign that his recovery is on track. 

"It's unbelievable to think that it was almost four years ago since we lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan, and the players have been working hard to give us the best possible chance to defend our title," said Kolisi. 

"The memories of lifting the trophy and the emotional scenes of the fans waiting at the airport when we arrived home and lining the streets countrywide on our trophy tour were unforgettable moments. And while we know this World Cup is going to be extremely challenging, we would love to experience that again and give the people of our country something to smile about. 

"We have 100 days to get everything in place for the competition, and we'll give everything to ensure that we are ready both physically and mentally."

Head coach Jacques Nienaber, meanwhile, was pleased with the building blocks the team had put in place in their two KwaZulu-Natal camps and said they looked forward to their following training camp next month. 

The Springbok squad will now assemble in Pretoria on Sunday, 11 June, to prepare for their Rugby Championship campaign, which features three matches this season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 July, New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (Saturday, 15 July), and Argentina at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg (Saturday, 29 July). 

This will be followed by three Rugby World Cup warm-up games against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before travelling to Corsica for their one-week camp en route to Toulon for their opening World Cup fixture against Scotland. 

The Springbok training squad built on their first preparation camp in Durban two weeks ago with a series of field training sessions, gym sessions and team meetings. 

"We are delighted with the foundation we put in place in at our two preparation camps in Durban and our alignment camps hosted in Cape Town and Stellenbosch earlier this year, and we believe we have a strong basis to build from as we start preparing for the Rugby Championship," said Nienaber.

"The players have been working very hard and they know what we expect from them as we gear up to the Test season. We were fortunate to have a manageable size training squad at this training camp, and it was also fantastic to see the progress made by the injured players, who had another valuable opportunity to work face-to-face with our medical team. 

"We'll now turn our attention to the Rugby Championship, with our preparations for the competition set to kick off in Pretoria next month."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby world cupsiya kolisidurbanrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 135 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 330 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1072 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1248 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 301 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 187 votes
Jake White
7% - 384 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1915 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo