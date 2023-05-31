100 days countdown: Springboks, Kolisi tick next box in World Cup prep

The Springboks have concluded a training camp in Durban as preparations for their World Cup title defence continue.

The 2023 edition in France starts in 100 days.

Captain Siya Kolisi continues to make encouraging strides in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Springboks have concluded their three-day training camp in Durban where skipper Siya Kolisi completed the next phase of his ongoing rehabilitation from knee surgery.



Kolisi is in a race against time to be fit for the Springboks' World Cup title defence with the 2023 edition in France getting under way on 8 September in exactly 100 days' time.

The fact that SA Rugby included comment from Kolisi looking ahead to the tournament in a press release on Wednesday, however, is surely a good sign that his recovery is on track.

"It's unbelievable to think that it was almost four years ago since we lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan, and the players have been working hard to give us the best possible chance to defend our title," said Kolisi.

"The memories of lifting the trophy and the emotional scenes of the fans waiting at the airport when we arrived home and lining the streets countrywide on our trophy tour were unforgettable moments. And while we know this World Cup is going to be extremely challenging, we would love to experience that again and give the people of our country something to smile about.

"We have 100 days to get everything in place for the competition, and we'll give everything to ensure that we are ready both physically and mentally."

Head coach Jacques Nienaber, meanwhile, was pleased with the building blocks the team had put in place in their two KwaZulu-Natal camps and said they looked forward to their following training camp next month.

The Springbok squad will now assemble in Pretoria on Sunday, 11 June, to prepare for their Rugby Championship campaign, which features three matches this season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 July, New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (Saturday, 15 July), and Argentina at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg (Saturday, 29 July).

This will be followed by three Rugby World Cup warm-up games against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before travelling to Corsica for their one-week camp en route to Toulon for their opening World Cup fixture against Scotland.

The Springbok training squad built on their first preparation camp in Durban two weeks ago with a series of field training sessions, gym sessions and team meetings.

"We are delighted with the foundation we put in place in at our two preparation camps in Durban and our alignment camps hosted in Cape Town and Stellenbosch earlier this year, and we believe we have a strong basis to build from as we start preparing for the Rugby Championship," said Nienaber.

"The players have been working very hard and they know what we expect from them as we gear up to the Test season. We were fortunate to have a manageable size training squad at this training camp, and it was also fantastic to see the progress made by the injured players, who had another valuable opportunity to work face-to-face with our medical team.

"We'll now turn our attention to the Rugby Championship, with our preparations for the competition set to kick off in Pretoria next month."