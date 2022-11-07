14 capped Boks named in SA A team to tackle Munster

There are 14 capped Springboks in the South Africa A match-day side for their midweek tour match against Irish giants Munster.

The game will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, with kick-off scheduled for 21:30 (SA time) on Thursday.

Mzwandile Stick, normally the Springbok assistant coach, will assume the head coaching duties for the SA A side.

Stick included two players from the Springbok squad that trained in Dublin last week, namely prop Thomas du Toit and lock Jason Jenkins, while the Du Preez twins - Dan (loose forward) and Jean-Luc (utility forward) - were called up to the squad on Sunday.

Sharks front-ranker Du Toit will captain the SA A side.

Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Cornal Hendriks (centre), Johan Goosen (flyhalf) and Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) are the capped Springboks in the SA A backline, while Jean-Luc du Preez (No 8), Elrigh Louw (flank), Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins (both locks) and the front row of Du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props) and Joseph Dweba (hooker) will all bring Test match experience to the occasion.

There are a further three Springboks on the bench in the form of Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forwards) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf).

Elsewhere, Stormers wingers Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg form a talented back three with Fassi, while former Junior Springbok captain Phepsi Buthelezi will start in a strong loose trio alongside Louw and Jean-Luc du Preez.

It's also an exciting bench, with Andre-Hugo Venter (hooker), Simphiwe Matanzima and Sazi Sandi (both props) among the forwards, and former Junior Springboks Sanele Nohamba and Gianni Lombard (both utility backs) picked as backline reserves.

Meanwhile, SA Rugby director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, who was initially expected to join the SA A contingent in Cork, has instead joined the Springbok squad in France but he will continue to assist the second-stringers remotely.

South Africa A team: 15 Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Johan Goosen (Bulls), 9 Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (captain, Sharks), 2 Joseph Dweba (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks) Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Sazi Sandi (Stormers), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), 21 Grant Williams (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Gianni Lombard (Lions)

"We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected, and we are confident that with this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster," said Stick.

"One of the main reasons for selecting SA 'A' and Springbok teams for the year-end tour was to cast our net as wide as possible to test our player depth less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup, while also giving as many players as possible top-class game time.

"Most of these players have either been in the Springbok squad in the last two seasons, or they have been on our radar, so this is an ideal opportunity to see them in action against what will be a physical and challenging encounter."

Stick added they'll be working hard to get their structures in place for the Munster game.

"The SA A coaches had the luxury of spending the week with the Springboks last week, where they attended all the coaches' meetings and training sessions to give them a taste of Test rugby and what they will expect this week, and this allowed us to hit the ground running," said Stick.

"The coaches, players and team management know what is expected of them and we are working hard to implement our structures as effectively and efficiently as possible, and I have no doubt we will be a tight unit by the time we take the field."

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Munster, Stick commented: "They are one of the top club teams and they balance their physicality with exciting backline play, so we are going to be tested thoroughly.

"That said, we have named an equally exciting team and we have a number of leaders in core positions. Every one of our players will also want to make the most of this opportunity to throw their names in the hat for World Cup selection, which will serve as an extra motivational factor to showcase their talent."

The SA A side will also face English outfit Bristol Bears in England next Thursday (17 November).

SA A team management: Head coach: Mzwandile Stick Assistant coaches: Bafana Nhleko, Joey Mongalo, Wian du Preez Technical analyst: Willie Maree Operations manager: Zintsika Tashe Logistics manager: Barry McDonald Team doctor: Clement Plaatjies Physiotherapist: Lance Lemmetjies Conditioning coach: Johan van Wyk







