4 moments of telling defence that led the Springboks to the '95 World Cup title

Whatever one may want to think, the Springboks did not win the 1995 Rugby World Cup in a sexy manner. They did so through imposing, dogged defence.

The final at Ellis Park was marked with the sheer determination they showed in taming the late All Black juggernaut Jonah Lomu.

Japie Mulder and Joost van der Westhuizen prominently made huge hits on him, but the psychological markers laid down by Francois Pienaar, Mark Andrews and James Small cannot be underestimated.

When the Springboks' momentous 1995 World Cup triumph is remembered, it is all about Madiba Magic and that nerveless winning drop goal from Joel Stransky.

READ | THAT DROP: Joel Stransky admits All Blacks forced him to think outside the box

However, Kitch Christie's charges' winning formula in the final at Ellis Park was considerably less sexy than that.

On a day when the All Blacks were considerably more imaginative in their play, South Africa managed to trump their ambition through superior fitness and an immense, watertight defence.

Tackling dominated the discourse around the Boks, who some thought might be swamped by a giant named Jonah Lomu after the sensational Kiwi winger massacred England's defenders in the semifinals.

As it turned out, he was nullified by a South African defence that simply did not give him an inch, even on the occasions when it seemed he had some momentum on his side.

Here is a look back at the four defining tackles or interventions that put the Springboks on the road to one of the greatest stories ever told in sport.

Francois Pienaar and Mark Andrews' bear hugs

About 10 minutes into the match, moments after Andrew Mehrtens had put his side in the lead via a penalty, the All Blacks take a quick throw-in from a kick to touch.

The ball is hoofed down to the left, where James Small gathers a favourable bounce.

But his pass to Ruben Kruger is a poor one, predominantly because he tries to suck in Lomu as a defender.

The indomitable blindside flanker spills possession, allowing Lomu to get his hands on the ball.

However, Francois Pienaar grabs him high around his shoulders, gripping the winger long enough for Mark Andrews to come barging in.

It is not pretty, but the two men have laid down a telling marker.

Japie Mulder's textbook low-stinger

Midway through the second half, the Springboks start to look weary as the All Blacks' greater fluency seemingly takes its toll.

From a handy position, Mehrtens pulls the strings with an initial switch and then finds fullback Glen Osborne who neatly exploits half a gap.

He finds Lomu as the Ellis Park crowd suddenly becomes anxious over the acres of space afforded to him.

The brilliant winger skins a despairing Andre Joubert on the outside, but Japie Mulder is there to save the day.

The former Lions midfielder, known for his robustness, launches a cracking low tackle, making sure of a good body position and bundles Lomu into touch with surprising ease.

It is a moment of inspiration that reminds the Boks they are far from being out of contention.

Brick wall Joost

It says much of Lomu's imposing frame that Joost van der Westhuizen should have been considered an underdog when tackling him.

The late, legendary Bok scrumhalf was hardly small at 1.88m and 90kg during his prime.

He used his size and characteristic determination to stop the Kiwi no less than three times during the game.

First, Lomu beats Stransky on the inside from a Mehrtens switch, creating a yawning gap.

Pienaar is also too late to tame his pace, but Van der Westhuizen brilliantly reads Lomu's subtle step inside to meet him with a thundering tackle.

From a defensive scrum, the ball is passed to Lomu, who bounces off the Bok No 9.

But Van der Westhuizen bravely sits up to meet him again, allowing Kruger to get in a proper hit.

The Boks win a turnover.

And then, later on, Lomu nonchalantly slaps Van der Westhuizen's hand away as he gallops through another gap.

Yet his nemesis simply refused to give up and, with a searing turn of pace, is back within a blink of an eye to tackle him from the openside.

Nothing small about James

When Mandela shook the players' hands before kickoff, he stopped in front of Small.

"You've got a big job to do today, Mr Small," the former president told him gently.

The combative Bok wing was indeed saddled with a massive responsibility - keeping Lomu marked throughout.

Small was shrewdly deployed wider on defence throughout the game, forcing the All Black to go on the inside or simply be squeezed out.

There is no any dominant hit, but Small clings on whenever Lomu came into his path and doggedly kept him occupied, allowing enough time for his teammates to come help out.

It was the perfect illustration of deeds done by unsung heroes.

READ | 5 talking points: 1995 Rugby World Cup final